Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.33

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.33 and last traded at $139.09, with a volume of 648746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,941,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,413 shares of company stock valued at $53,352,919. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $2,621,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Impinj by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.