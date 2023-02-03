Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 977 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

DFS opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

