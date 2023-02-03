Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $466,000 Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Premier were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Premier by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Premier by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,208,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.76 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

