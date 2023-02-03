Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

