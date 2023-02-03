Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 6,710 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $170.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

