Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 12,811 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

