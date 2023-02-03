Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 172 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $433.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.22. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.