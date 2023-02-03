Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,352 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.6% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $504.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

