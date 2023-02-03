Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 10,144 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Citigroup raised their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

