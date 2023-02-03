Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 5,068 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after buying an additional 224,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Up 5.4 %

BXP opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.99.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.