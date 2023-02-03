IMC Chicago LLC Sells 114 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 825,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,099,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.93. 414,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,607. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.