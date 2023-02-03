Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $259.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

NYSE:ITW opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

