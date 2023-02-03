Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.66. The company had a trading volume of 990,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

