IFP Advisors Inc Sells 386 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $50,416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 761,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

V.F. Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at V.F.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $64.74.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

