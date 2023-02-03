IFP Advisors Inc Sells 115,243 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,243 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 4,566,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.