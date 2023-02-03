IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,089 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,468,000.

FTCS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 108,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,269. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

