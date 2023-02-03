IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 39,912 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,124. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

