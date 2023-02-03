IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 299,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

