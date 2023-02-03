IFP Advisors Inc Has $12.56 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. 265,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,081. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.