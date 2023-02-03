IFP Advisors Inc Buys 7,603 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.44. The stock had a trading volume of 187,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

