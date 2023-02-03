IFP Advisors Inc Buys 149 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,020. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

