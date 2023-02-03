IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.97% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,712,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $11,410,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

