IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,759. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

