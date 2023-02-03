ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans GBX 7 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,194 ($14.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.82. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 928 ($11.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,260 ($15.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

