ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans GBX 7 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance
ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,194 ($14.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.82. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 928 ($11.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,260 ($15.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
About ICG Enterprise Trust
