Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Up 5.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 533,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 783,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
