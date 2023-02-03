Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Up 5.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 533,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 783,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hyzon Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,394 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 198.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,122,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 158.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.