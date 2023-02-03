Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Up 5.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 533,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 783,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,394 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 198.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,122,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 158.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors



Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

