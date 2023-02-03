HUNT (HUNT) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $65.45 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00418564 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.50 or 0.28549317 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00469560 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.