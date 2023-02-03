Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $620.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $645.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $608.75.
Shares of HUM opened at $489.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
