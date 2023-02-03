Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $620.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $645.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of HUM opened at $489.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

