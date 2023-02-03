Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSSY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and upped their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.