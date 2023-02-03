Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 463,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 525,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $523.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 74.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Technologies news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 268.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 936,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 682,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 505,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

