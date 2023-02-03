Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00 to $11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.195 billion to $5.294 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.50 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $236.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

