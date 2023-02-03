Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Hub Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. 208,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

About Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.