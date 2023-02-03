Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBG. Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
