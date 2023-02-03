Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBG. Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

