Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $94.84. 73,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,841. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

