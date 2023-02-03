Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUBG traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $94.84. 73,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,841. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
