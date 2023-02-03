HSBC Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Aluminum Co. of China Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.98.
