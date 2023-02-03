Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Up 3.2%

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.15. 6,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up about 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 15.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

