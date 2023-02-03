Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $188.27 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $164.92 million and approximately $188.27 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $3.30 or 0.00014102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00425519 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.88 or 0.29023686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00468214 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.07709054 USD and is down -9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $173,439,814.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.