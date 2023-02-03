Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $203.40. The stock had a trading volume of 281,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.