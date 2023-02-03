Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

