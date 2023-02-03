HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 4,871 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $133,660.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. 24,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.