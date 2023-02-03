Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.54.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Hologic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 142,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

