Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Hologic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after buying an additional 611,486 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.54.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

