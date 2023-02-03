Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 188.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.