Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,082. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

