HI (HI) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and $544,446.78 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02449408 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $496,721.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.