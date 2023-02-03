Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $71.28 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

