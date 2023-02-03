HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.76 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $17.94 billion and approximately $11.76 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002897 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
