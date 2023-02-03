Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.76.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.28. Hershey has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

