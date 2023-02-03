Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

CAH opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

