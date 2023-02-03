Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 190,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,329,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 795,307 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

