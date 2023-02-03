Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,690,000 after buying an additional 271,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

